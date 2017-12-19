Elea Pizzetta from Marignane, France, is an 11th grader this year at Ellsworth High School and is adjusting to life in a much smaller community.

She said that her hometown is "a small city" of 34,000 people.

"It's really different from Ellsworth," Pizzetta said, "because it's not the country like here."

Pizzetta explained that her host family chose her, so she is spending her school year in Ellsworth.

"I didn't choose to come in Wisconsin because we don't choose our host family," Pizzetta said. "We send letters about us to a website and then a host family can decide to host us."

Pizzetta is using her opportunity to stay in Ellsworth with her host family to improve herself.

"I made the decision to come here because I wanted to live a new experience, improve my English and discover a new way of life," Pizzetta said.

While here Pizzetta said she was able to experience one new American tradition which combined with her love of the food in this area.

"I did Thanksgiving [here]," Pizzetta said. "It was my first one so that was a really great experience."

Being away from her parents, brother and friends has been difficult for Pizzetta, but she has found that her host family has been very nice.

"In my host family, I have two parents and three sisters and I love them a lot," Pizzetta said.

Enjoying her life and experiencing new things are just a few of the things that make Pizzetta who she is. She said to love what she is doing is the most important thing in life.