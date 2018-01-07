Sturgill, born Feb. 29, 1940, has only celebrated her birthday on the actual leap year day 19 times. Her grandson Jaden Bingen and great-grandson Michael Sturgill were born about six months apart, both turning 19 years old on their birthdays this year.

Judy Sturgill revelled in the idea of being the same age as the two boys all year, finally getting a moment to get the trio of 19-year-olds together on Christmas day.

"It's just amazing. ... People said that doesn't seem possible," she said, affirming that they are all related by blood.

Sturgill joked that her age coincidences don't end there: her dog, now 11 years old, is 77 in dog years, the same age as she is without factoring in the leap year.