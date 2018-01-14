Joseph W. Hancock, who became an influential member of the Ellsworth community, was born in Worcester, Vermont, on June 30, 1848, a descendent of a prominent family in that city. He attended public school in Worcester, and at the age of 6, accompanied his father, David Hancock, to live in Red Wing, Minnesota, where his education continued. He subsequently enrolled in Hamline University, and while there decided to take up the study of medicine. He went east and enrolled in the School of Physicians and Surgeons, at Buffalo, N.Y., where he

graduated with high honors in 1870.

Shortly after graduation, he started a medical practice in Maiden Rock, where he remained for several years. In 1877, Hancock married Marie Besancon, of Red Wing. Earlier that year, he had moved to Ellsworth, having been appointed County Clerk to fill the unexpired term of Hans Warner, who had been elected Secretary of State. The following year, he was elected to the position of County Clerk, a post he held for several years.

During this period of time, Dr. Hancock developed an interest in law and read extensively on that subject. In 1878, he ran for and was elected to the position of County Judge. He was apparently well regarded in that endeavor and was re-elected four years later. From 1892 until 1895, he was President of the State Board of Health. Among other positions he occupied were President of the Bank of Ellsworth, President of the Pierce County Fair, and Treasurer of the Ellsworth School Board. Hancock and his wife built one of the first brick homes in Ellsworth at 209 S. Chestnut St. and resided there until his death on Dec. 28, 1905.

Hancock was one of about a dozen Masons who were living in Ellsworth in the early part of 1884. They met informally and decided the time was ripe for the establishment of a Masonic Lodge in the community. With the assistance of Northwestern Lodge in Prescott, which had been chartered about 30 years earlier, they applied to the Grand Lodge of Wisconsin for a charter. After some correspondence, a dispensation was granted on July 21, 1884, to operate a lodge in Ellsworth under the name "Hancock Lodge," and the first meeting was held on Sept. 23, 1884. Among those instrumental in starting the lodge was a farmer, a lawyer, a merchant, a state senator, a druggist, a mechanic and a physician. This was truly a cross-section of Americans, showing the universal appeal of Masonry among all walks of life.

Hancock presided over the first meeting and was subsequently elected to the position of Master, a chair he occupied for 11 years during the early period in the history of the Lodge. A charter was granted to the Lodge in 1885. One of the first orders of business was to establish the second and fourth Tuesday of the month as meeting dates, something that has remained essentially the same for over 133 years.

Hancock continued to be an active Mason and leader of Hancock lodge until declining health forced him to curtail some of his activities. In the winter of 1904, Hancock vacationed in the southern part of the country and his health seemed to have improved. He suffered a relapse upon his return to Ellsworth and died from the effects of Parkinson's disease on Dec. 28, 1905

In the 112 years since the passing of Hancock, the Masonic Lodge in Ellsworth has undergone many changes, although service to community remains constant. Membership has increased to approximately 100 and continues to include men from all walks of life, regardless of their religious or political affiliation. They provide financial support to the Dyslexia Center in the Eau Claire Masonic Center and Shrine Hospitals, both offering free or reduced cost services to children. This is in addition to scholarships and other kinds of support offered to the younger members of our community.

The Masonic organization in Wisconsin has also undergone changes in recent years. Masons are now encouraged to contact men of good character and discuss the merits of our fraternity. Also, any person interested in learning more about Masonry can go online and get up to date information. Locally, call Milt Helmer at 715-821-5002 to get answers to any questions you might have.

Masonry is alive and well in Wisconsin. It is time to think seriously about joining your friends and neighbors who are helping make Ellsworth a great place to live.

Hancock was only 57 years of age when he died. When his personal achievements and contributions to the Ellsworth community are considered, there is little doubt that his Lodge brothers made a wise decision when chose him to be the first Master and namesake of what is currently the oldest fraternal organization in Ellsworth.