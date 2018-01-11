RFAH welcomes first baby of 2018
The first baby of 2018 born at Allina Health River Falls Area Hospital made her appearance at 1:38 p.m. Jan 3, 2018.
Dayla Mary O'Neil, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20 inches long, was born in the River Falls Area Hospital's newly remodeled Family Birth Center to proud parents Ladonna and Tom O'Neil of Ellsworth.
Big sister Brielle was especially thrilled to welcome her new sibling.
Nurses presented the family with a gift basket of baby items contributed by the Birth Center and Auxiliary members in celebration of being the first newborn of the New Year.
Congratulations to the O'Neil family from everyone at River Falls Area Hospital!