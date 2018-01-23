OMC welcomes first baby of 2018
Osceola Medical Center celebrated its first baby born at the Birth Center in 2018. Beric Nickelson was born Jan. 5 at 2:42 p.m. by OMC family physician, Erika Helgerson, DO. This adorable little boy weighed 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces and was 21.25 inches long. He was welcomed by parents Trent and Catherine Nickelson.
As the first baby born in 2018 at Osceola Medical Center, Beric and his parents were presented with a large basket filled with gifts ranging from baby clothes and dry cleaning to gas cards and groceries. These items were donated by Osceola Medical Center and other local area businesses.