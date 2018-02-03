With retirement in sight, Chief Jensen looks back

As he retires 10 years later, he leaves the department with 27 patrol officers, several special investigators, new cameras and computers in the squad cars and a police department facility on First Street.

Jensen started working with the Hudson PD part-time in 1985. After going through police recruit training and becoming certified, he was hired on full time in 1987.

When he first started, just a few years out of the U.S. Air Force, he planned to get a few years of training and experience and then move on elsewhere.

"My goal at the time was to go back over to Minnesota," said Jensen, who is originally from Forest Lake.

Instead he stuck around for 31 years, including the 10 as the city's chief.

"You fall in love with the community, you fall in love with the guys you work with," Jensen said.

His early days as a patrol officer were fun, Jensen said. With a much smaller staff, just eight patrol officers, officers were often out on their own.

"I enjoyed it," Jensen said.

While working on the force, Jensen went to Metro State University, graduating with his bachelor's degree in 2006.

His path to chief started about two years before he was hired, when he made his first of three applications. Two outside hires served individually in the span of seven months, one for six months and one for about two weeks. Then, the police and fire commission decided to go with an internal hire — Jensen, who at the time was a sergeant and 21-year veteran.

After this difficulty with leadership last time around, Jensen said he is happy the commission is looking at internal hires for his replacement.

"The internals have always stayed longer," he said. "I want to say they're more invested."

During his time with the Hudson Police Department, Jensen was a part of some of Hudson's high-profile cases.

"There have been several over the years," he said.

During the investigation of the deaths of Dan O'Connell and James Ellison, Jensen worked as the department's media representation.

"That one was a very interesting case," he said.

He also saw the homicide at the government center, the shooting at St. Croix Heights, and the only officer involved shooting of his career at Ward Avenue.

As the population of Hudson grew, Jensen said he saw more cases like these.

One achievement he remembers well over his career is working with the Hudson High School to reshape homecoming.

"When we first got here it was terrible," Jensen said.

The week would be full of injuries and damages. With the partnership between the school, parents and police, a plan was put into place with new events like the parade downtown to change the tradition.

"Basically changing the culture in the school," Jensen said.

Jensen also created the annual citizen's police academy, which takes residents through a series of classes covering police work from forensics to a shoot, don't shoot simulation.

"I enjoy doing that every year," Jensen said.

As he departs, Jensen said what he'll miss most is working with the citizens of Hudson including its civic groups.

"I want the community to know personally myself I think we've done the best job we can," Jensen said.

He hopes he's remembered as a chief who was available to the citizens, and one that moved the department forward.

"It's just making the department better than when I found it," he said.

As for advice for the new chief, whoever that may be, Jensen said to take your time and get used to the role before trying to make big changes.

"When I first came in I thought I'd hit the ground running," he said. "But as a new chief coming in, even coming in from the inside, you've got to find your niche a little bit."

And most of all, he said, don't let the job get to you.

"Sometimes the job can be overwhelming," he said.

Once retired, Jensen and his wife plan to move to their lake house in Cumberland. He's looking forward to traveling and plenty of fishing.

"It's been a pleasure to be the chief of police here in town," Jensen said. "It's been my honor."

An open house will be hosted for Jensen ahead of his last day on March 16. More information on times will be released later.