Snow fit for the Super Bowl

Sticking the landing

Close to 50 cubic yards of snow from Welch Village snow guns will be used to construct ramps for professional riders to perform stunts. Welch Village President and General Manager Peter Zotalis said event coordinators will be sending down four large dump trucks either late Feb. 2 or early Feb. 3 to transport the snow to Nicollet Mall.

"Polaris UpsideDowntown is going to put the bold in Bold North," CEO for the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Maureen Bausch said in a released statement. "Our goal is creating a Super Bowl experience in Minnesota that delivers unforgettable experiences for our guests, and Polaris and Levi LaVallee are going to put on a thrilling show for our visitors."

The stunt show features LaVallee, along with three other professional snowmobile athletes, including Justin Hoyer, a native of Ellsworth. LaVellee, a native Minnesotan, holds the world record for snowmobile distance jump and is a seven-time gold medalist at the ESPN Winter X Games. Hoyer is also an X Games gold medalist.