Bannwarth, 15, will perform as part of the Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble, an all-star cast of 60 musical theater students from across the country. They were chosen from over 500 online applicants to the three-day performing arts day camp. Candidates were required to submit online videos that showcased their singing and dancing chops.

Bannwarth, who performed at last year's event, was asked back on the strength of his 2016 audition.

"I sent in an audition tape where I sang a little snippet of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow,'" Bannwarth said. "We sent in a couple videos of my competition dancing. ... This year they asked me to come back and do it again."

But to get to Carnegie Hall, you gotta practice. Prior to opening night, Bannwarth and his fellow campers will undergo three days of intensive rehearsals and master classes in vocal performance, dancing and acting. They'll work under the tutelage of Director/Choreographer Cynthia Thole (Broadway credits include "Me and My Girl," "Singin' in the Rain," "42nd Street" and "My Fair Lady") and Music Director Christine Riley (National Tour; "Thoroughly Modern Millie").

Last year's celebration included Matthew Broderick. And you'd better believe Bannwarth was taking notes.

"It was so much fun," he said. "I got to see the methods of all these huge Broadway stars. I got to watch everything that they did. We learned two full numbers. We had one group number at the end."

He and some of his classmates even got to score tickets to the 2017 Tony Awards. Of course, Bannwarth sat in the audience thinking, "Some day...."

"Oh yes, one hundred percent," he said. "The whole time I was super jealous but soaking it in. It was amazing."

Bannwarth, who began dancing at age 6 at Woodbury Dance Center, has performed locally at Chanhassen Dinner Theater, The Ordway Center, and was part of two world premieres at Minneapolis Children's Theater: "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" and "The Abominables."

"The only thing that's nerve-wracking anymore is opening night," he said. "This is the first time full paying audience is seeing you perform this show. The thing that can help you is, none of these people want you to fail. They're there to be entertained."

The genes help. Bannwarth is the son of Kimberly Bannwarth, a vocal instructor. Father Greg is one fourth of Tonic Sol-fa, the hard-touring, Emmy-winning a cappella quartet.