54 years later, a wedding to remember

"It took a little convincing on Doug's part, but Janet really wanted to do it," said Herum.

Janet, who has been staying at Kinnic Health & Rehab, said their vow renewal ceremony and celebration turned out even better than she'd expected.

The whole event was very different from Janet and Doug's wedding 54 years ago.

Doug was in the Army, stationed at a base in another state. The Army wasn't giving soldiers leave to go home and get married. So, Janet travelled to Doug.

The wedding was supposed to be at 1 p.m. that day. However, Doug wasn't able to get away from base until about 2:30 p.m.

While all this was going on, Janet was waiting with her sister-in-law. The best man had to leave, so three janitors acted as witnesses. Janet said she can laugh at it now, "But it wasn't very funny at the time."

As for the vow renewal celebration, held last Friday, April 27: "This one was completely different," Janet said.

Doug wore the same uniform he wore at their wedding. Janet wore a dress she'd purchased with her daughters and daughter-in-law. She wore a veil this time too, which she didn't have at her first ceremony.

"It was fantastic," Janet said. "I don't think there was any problems."

Janet's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were involved in the wedding.

"All my family was there, and almost all of Doug's brothers were there," Janet said. "We had no idea they would be there."

The celebration began with a vow renewal ceremony, followed by a dinner and dance.

Herum said she'd wanted to throw a wedding-style event at Kinnic Health & Rehab for a long time. She said planning and putting together Janet and Doug's event was a lot of work, but a lot of fun.

"It took everyone," Herum said. "Everyone chipped in and helped a lot that whole week before and made it absolutely beautiful around here."

"They did a fantastic job," said Janet. "It all went perfect."

Herum said a few people, including herself, got a bit teary-eyed when the doors opened and they saw Janet walking down the aisle.

Janet and Doug moved to a farm between River Falls and Prescott in 1973 from La Crosse County. Janet worked in the UW-River Falls Registrar's Office for 38 years. The Hansens have four children, 12 grandkids and great-grandkids.

Doug now comes to see Janet at Kinnic Health & Rehab every day.

Herum described Janet and Doug's relationship as special.

"You can see how much they love each other, every day," Herum said.

That relationship is one reason she wanted to give them a special, memorable wedding celebration.

Janet is glad she and Doug agreed to Herum's plan.

"I kind of thought it was a good idea to begin with," Janet said. "Doug was kind of reluctant, but he always says that ... he would do anything for me."