Learn about education efforts in South Sudan

After the civil war in South Sudan forced evacuation of the ASAH Boarding School for Orphaned Girls in Duk Payuel, Jonglei State in February 2014, ASAH relocated to northern Uganda.

ASAH protects the students from forced and early marriage, from disease through vaccinations and medical care, and now, from the civil war. It also educates students in school subjects and practical life skills to prepare them to support themselves and their families in the future. By protecting and education, ASAH hopes to empower the orphaned girls to be leaders and to give back to their communities so that they may help their troubled nation establish and maintain peace for all.

You are invited to hear Dawson's presentation about the ASAH's efforts in South Sudan and Uganda at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, at Ezekiel Lutheran Church, 202 S. Second St., River Falls.