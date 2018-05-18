"I think there's a lot of people that volunteer and I don't think I'm a whole lot different than most people," he said. "I was glad to bring volunteerism to the forefront to give people some ideas about volunteering themselves."

Last month, Crist was among six individuals and organizations who were recognized for exemplary contributions to their community. He was the male recipient of the Outstanding Volunteer Award, an annual honor bestowed by Community Thread, a volunteer organization in Stillwater.

They presented the awards at the April 17 meeting of the Allegheny County Board of Commissioners.

During his 35 years practicing dentistry in Woodbury, Crist made 10 trips to the province of Ukraine as part of a dental mission. He was part of a team who provided dental care for children at a hospital in the central province of Zolotonosha. They later shifted their efforts to an orphanage in a small village that was a two-hour bus ride away.

"Most of them had never seen a dentist," he said. "They were very fearful of dentistry. It's a very poor country even though it's a westernized country."

Crist volunteers about once a week at Hope Dental Clinic in St. Paul. The free clinic opened in 1965 as part of the Union Gospel Mission and moved to a new location in East St. Paul earlier this year.

"We see the working poor and some of the homeless," Crist said. "We do a lot of pain alleviation and a lot of restoration. Extractions. Cleaning, x-rays. Once we get them out of pain we try to restore what they have left.

"There's also a lot of immigrants that come here that have neglected their dental care. They don't speak the language very well and they don't understand our culture, so what do they do?"

Development director Timothy Mercure said Crist works an eight-hour shift about once a week.

"He is one of the key players at Hope Dental Clinic," Mercure said. "He's really good with our patients, especially people who are most in need. He has a great ability to make people feel calm and relaxed. Not only do they not have the money, but just coming to the dentist for some people is really anxiety-producing. He's really good at alleviating that anxiety once people get here."

Poor dental health has been linked to increased risk of stroke, cancer, diabetes and dementia. But try telling that to those without health insurance, or who are too consumed with their own tribulations to even think about a visit to the dentist. When the pain becomes too acute to ignore, they might go to a hospital emergency room. But chances are they'll only receive some antibiotics.

"A lot of our patients also have multiple problems," Mercure said. "They'll come to us with five cavities. They'll come to us needing two teeth removed. A lot of our patients have neglected their dental care for years and years. Or they've struggled with addiction issues and homelessness."

An Air Force veteran, Crist also has volunteered with Operation Grace, a mobile dental van that delivers free dental care. He teaches part time at the University of Minnesota Dental School, volunteers every month to serve meals at the Salvation Army, and is an Elder at Woodbury Lutheran Church.

Asked what he's learned from his volunteer work, he said, " I guess the one thing for me is to change my attitude about a lot of people. In Woodbury here, I kind of live in a cocoon. I didn't see a lot of poor people. Now, to see the lives of people and just how different it is for them, it's not always their bad decisions. Sometimes it's circumstances that cause them not to have the opportunity to succeed."