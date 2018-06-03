Losing her job was a blessing in disguise

"Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body," according to Wikipedia.

But this definition only gives a glimpse of the layers of this disease. From that first cancer diagnosis to learning about the disease, facing treatment and possible surgeries, to many survivors the term "cancer" takes on a much bigger meaning than just "abnormal cell growth."

A blessing in disguise

One Prescott woman seemed to be having bad luck when she lost her job; she was sick too much, but losing her job turned out to be a blessing for her.

Jana Lawton said for a year she had been sick constantly; she seemed to catch every flu and cold bug that came around. Unfortunately, because she was sick so often, she said she was fired from her job.

Lawton said since she had the time and still had insurance, she decided to go to the doctor for a physical. At this appointment her doctor found out Lawton hadn't had a mammogram in seven years, so recommended she get one. She wasn't having any issues, but decided to have the mammogram upon her doctor's suggestion.

The suggestion was fruitful. A lump was found during her mammogram; the following day she had to have a breast aspiration in which a small amount of tissue was taken from the lump and checked for cancer cells. It happened quickly: the doctor's office called her at 4:30 Friday afternoon and told her she had cancer; She was scheduled for a meeting with the surgeon at 8 a.m. Monday.

"I couldn't breathe and my daughter was sitting back there saying 'well, what did they say,'" Lawton said about the phone call she received that Friday. "I told her and she started crying. I didn't cry until after the first surgery."

Lawton met with her surgeon that Monday and scheduled a surgery to have the lump removed on Wednesday. It was after the initial surgery that she realized how serious her diagnosis was.

"I convinced myself it wasn't going to be serious and I was going to be okay," Lawton said. "But after the first surgery it hit me and I burst into tears."

Unfortunately for Lawton, she received more bad news the following Monday when she found out the surgeon wasn't able to get all the cancer and she would have to have a second surgery. Two days later, Lawton went in for her second surgery. At this time, the doctors found out she had a second cancer which they were able to remove as well. They told her she had stage 2a invasive ductal carcinoma and ductal carcinoma in situ.

Lawton was surprised how long she had to wait before starting radiation. She thought radiation would start right away.

"I was diagnosed in January, but I didn't start radiation until May," Lawton said.

She had many appointments prior to starting radiation, with a radiation oncologist and the regular oncologist. She had to go in for a fitting to have a "mask" made to protect areas that were not being treated with radiation. All of this took time.

Her initial radiation, Lawton said, wasn't bad.

"The first three weeks were a breeze," Lawton said. "I went six weeks, five days a week. [I would] go in, lay down, almost like an X-ray. No pain associated with it. I drove myself there and home with no problems."

In her fourth week, Lawton started getting radiation burn, but she was given a prescription cream to use to prevent severe burning.

"I used tons of cream to make sure I didn't get severe burns, but got like a bad sunburn with some blisters," Lawton said. "It was never unmanageable, I didn't have to take pain pills."

Lawton was in her second week of radiation when a woman in her third week shared a horrifying radiation experience with her. The woman had such severe radiation burn and blistering that she was in constant pain. Her story scared Lawton into thinking that would be next for her. But everyone's experience is different.

"There are always going to be people who have their own horror stories," Lawton said.

Even before her radiation, Lawton noticed how tired she got.

"I would take afternoon naps," Lawton said. "I was tired from my immune system being compromised I suppose. Naps started before radiation."

Lawton said she also had to undergo an Oncotype DX test, which is a tumor profiling test that helps predict the likelihood of the cancer spreading to other organs. Lawton had low risk of her cancer spreading, so her doctors did not assign chemotherapy.

Other people's support was vital to Lawton as she continued fighting.

"I have a great, great support system," Lawton said. "Husband Jim, he's my knight in shining armor."

Lawton said she was fortunate to receive a $200 check from Hope Chance for Breast Cancer, which she used to buy food.

"It had been weeks since we could get any fresh produce or fruit," Lawton said. "I was so excited and so incredibly grateful for that gift."

Getting regular mammograms, Lawton said, is so important. She advises all women to take the time to get them and not put them off.

"I'm just so grateful my doctor insisted I go for a mammogram when I checked in for a physical," Lawton said. "The diagnosis [cancer] is really scary but the process/journey with your providers and support is not as scary as what you think it is."