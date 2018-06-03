Cancer battle made easier by local treatment options

"Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body," according to Wikipedia.

But this definition only gives a glimpse of the layers of this disease. From that first cancer diagnosis to learning about the disease, facing treatment and possible surgeries, to many survivors the term "cancer" takes on a much bigger meaning than just "abnormal cell growth."

Doctors in his own backyard

A River Falls man said he went in for a routine colonoscopy, never expecting the doctor to find anything. After all, it was just a routine check because he had turned 50.

Terry Pechacek knew when he turned 50 he was supposed to go in for a routine colonoscopy. He delayed going in when he first turned 50, but went later that year (2008) to get his check up.

Pechacek said he was having no symptoms or problems, so he was surprised when the doctors said they found a tumor. He was diagnosed in late 2008, but had to wait until January 2009 before he had surgery, due to the holidays.

"I never even thought of it, that I would get cancer," Pechacek said. "Besides a sister [who had breast cancer] there's no other cancer in the family."

His surgery was done right in River Falls, which made Pechacek happy.

"Did everything right in River Falls," Pechacek said. "Everything went well."

To Pechacek, removing part of his colon still seems amazing.

"It's amazing in itself; they took out part of the intestines, rehooked them up and it works," Pechacek said.

Prior to the surgery, Pechacek didn't know if the tumor was cancerous. The biopsy showed the tumor was probably cancerous, but that wasn't confirmed until Pechacek had surgery.

Pechacek had the choice of undergoing chemotherapy after his surgery. He didn't want to forego chemotherapy and possibly have the cancer come back in five years. His chemo consisted of 12 sessions with a treatment every two weeks.

"The whole first week you just felt crappy," Pechacek said. "You don't remember a lot of it. My wife told me I wanted it dark and didn't feel well."

River Falls had just incorporated an infusion center a couple years before he started treatment, so he was able to do his chemotherapy right in River Falls.

"The whole staff, nurses and doctors in River Falls were just wonderful," Pechacek said. "I couldn't have asked for better care."

Pechacek has some long term effects from his chemotherapy, but has learned to live with the side effects.

"Peripheral neuropathy I have to this day," Pechacek said. "It's not the worst. My feet just kind of tingle. It's like if your shoes are wet and full of sand. Hands are kind of numb [as well]."

Going in for routine colonoscopies, Pechacek said, is very important. Things could have been much different for him if he had gone in at a different time.

"If I would have went in sooner, maybe it would have just been polyps," Pechacek said.

But had he waited longer, things could have been very different as well.

"If I would have been one stage worse, I would have been gone already," Pechacek said.

During his fight against cancer, Pechacek said it was important to keep a positive attitude.

"I never thought for a moment I was going to die or it would be worse than it was," Pechacek said.

Looking back now, it's hard for Pechacek to believe he went through cancer and chemo.

"It was like it never happened, like just a dream," Pechacek said. "I can't believe it's already been nine years."

After he found out he had cancer, Pechacek started growing out his hair. When he celebrated his five-year remission from cancer, he had 12 inches of hair cut off which he donated to Children with Hair Loss.

Now, Pechacek said he enjoys life and tries to life it to the fullest.

"After that [beating cancer] it was like I would do everything I want to do within reason," Pechacek said.