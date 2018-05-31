Young boy faces cancer and is back to playing football

“Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body,” according to Wikipedia.

But this definition only gives a glimpse of the layers of this disease. From that first cancer diagnosis to learning about the disease, facing treatment and possible surgeries, to many survivors the term “cancer” takes on a much bigger meaning than just “abnormal cell growth.”

Facing cancer is a difficult task for anyone; but, when the diagnosis is for someone's child, the news can be all the more devastating.

Heather Larson of Woodbury said she was not prepared for what the doctor told her when she took her now 9-year-old son Matt Larson to the emergency room in December 2016.

Heather said there were a few times when her son complained of headaches and had thrown up for no apparent reason, but these usually occurred when they had people over and they had thought he may have gotten sick from the different foods he had eaten. She said she took her son to the doctor to get some anti-nausea medication before a trip to stay with his grandparents.

When Heather picked Matt up, she said Matt's grandmother kept saying there was more wrong with him and that he needed to go back to doctor. At the time Heather said she took Matt to the emergency room to "prove grandma wrong." Unfortunately a scan at the emergency room showed a 2 centimeter tumor in Matt's brain, and that the cancer also had metastasized to his spinal fluid. He was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma.

"This isn't happening to me, this isn't supposed to happen to my family," Heather said she kept thinking when she was told her son had a tumor. "This is supposed to be flu. We weren't coming in for cancer diagnosis."

Matt was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit and treated with steroids to release the pressure from his brain. Four days later he had surgery to remove the tumor from his brain and spent another three weeks in the ICU.

Complications

Heather said they were happy Matt was able to get out of hospital right before Christmas that year; but, when Matt said he had a headache on Christmas night, Heather said they took him back to the ER. They found out he had an infection and he was admitted back to the ICU for about another week. After he was released from hospital he was sent home on antibiotics. On January 5, 2017, Heather said Matt had an appointment with the neurologist and Matt had to have shunt put in.

"Matt needed a shunt as he ended up having hydrocephalus — water in the brain," Heather said. "Matt had to go back to ICU after his shunt was placed as he had three bad seizures. This was due to the thickening of the cancer on the brain lining."

After five days in the ICU in St. Paul, he was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where he stayed for several more days before being released back to his home.

Heather said she remembers pleading with the doctor to find a way for Matt to start proton radiation treatment as scheduled even though he was in the ICU. The amazing results of the proton radiation, Heather said came pretty quickly.

"He was really weak and having a hard time walking," Heather said about Matt prior to receiving proton radiation. "After four proton treatments was able to walk again."

The proton radiation also got rid of the cancer on Matt's spine. When the six weeks of proton radiation treatment were finished, he was able to have some fun before starting eight months of chemotherapy.

"He was riding a scooter and playing outside," Heather said about Matt after the proton radiation.

"November (2017) he was done (with chemotherapy) and scans have been clear since then," Heather added.

Matt said he remembered spending a lot of time at hospital and he remembers how great it felt when he was able to get out.

"When I got out of the hospital, I felt like I was free," Matt said.

During the whole experience, Matt said he does have some good memories, including being a recruit for a day on the Gopher's football team. He said he even got to try on the football pads and had a lot of fun. He also was able to go to a Wild game where he was able to ride the Zamboni. Though Matt said one of his favorite memories was being able to spend time with his family.

"I got out of the hospital for Fourth of July and got to go swimming in my grandparents' pool," Matt said.

Lasting effects

While Matt is cancer free, Heather said he will have lasting effects from the cancer and the treatment. She said he will have to have an MRI and hearing test every three months. She said chemotherapy can affect a person's hearing, so this may be an issue down the road for Matt.

"He eventually later in life will need hearing aids sooner than normal," Heather said.

She noted having the support of family, friends, the school and the community made a huge difference.

"We are really lucky that everybody helped us," Heather said.

She said they were fortunate that Shelley Rice, Matt's second-grade teacher helped tutor Matt so he wouldn't far behind in his studies. Laura Loppnow, Matt's third grade teacher, also helped keep Matt "up to par with third grade," Heather said.

Additionally, Heather said Mya Bohan, who was her twin daughters' teacher, gave great support to her daughters during this difficult time, and Red Rock Elementary School Principal Jennifer Holt "has been awesome and helping us through it all."