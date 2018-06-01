Man admits he didn't fully realize extent of his diagnosis

“Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body,” according to Wikipedia.

But this definition only gives a glimpse of the layers of this disease. From that first cancer diagnosis to learning about the disease, facing treatment and possible surgeries, to many survivors the term “cancer” takes on a much bigger meaning than just “abnormal cell growth.”

A Woodbury man admits he was the kind of person who just hated going to the doctor and tried to go as infrequently as possible, but that all changed for him.

Gary Rinehart said he put off going to the doctor when he started feeling unwell, and even though his symptoms were becoming more severe he waited another month before he went to see doctor.

"[I would] bend over to ties shoes, sit back up, would start to black out," Rinehart said. "Went to doctor [after this] was going on for a month."

The night after the appointment, he said the doctor called and told him his hemoglobin was low. But Rinehart said he still didn't grasp the seriousness of the situation and had asked if that meant he needed to get a medication or something to treat this. That's when the doctor told him he would need to come in for a blood transfusion the following morning.

So Rinehart said he went to Regions where he received two units of blood. Because his hemoglobin wasn't rising as much as it should, the doctor figured there had to be other issues going on and Rinehart was scheduled for a colonoscopy the following week.

Cancer diagnosis

During his colonoscopy, Rinehart said the doctor found a tumor and the doctor told him during the procedure that he was sure the tumor was cancer.

"My wife was more upset than I was," Rinehart said when they got the test results confirming it was cancer.

Rinehart said they also did a scan after the colonoscopy and found a spot on his liver. He said it was as if the news that his colon cancer metastasized to his liver went right over his head.

"Told spot on liver," Rinehart said about cancer having spread from his colon. "It was like I didn't even hear them. When you go through something like that you only hear what you want to hear. It was a couple weeks later before I realized I had it [cancer] in two spots in body."

Stage 4

Rinehart said when they met with surgeon he was told he was in Stage 4 cancer because it had traveled to another organ. He was told there was only a 40 percent to 50 percent survival rate over five years. It was not the information Rinehart wanted to hear.

"I told him I don't want to hear numbers," Rinehart said. "I want to know how you are going to fix. Doctor told me with that attitude I was going to make it."

One of the important things for Rinehart was that he knew he had to fight aggressively against his cancer and he knew he had doctors that were willing to do that.

"It's one shot when you have [cancer] in two areas," Rinehart said for the need to be aggressive with his cancer treatment. "Need to stop [cancer] from spreading."

Part of Rinehart's aggressive treatment was 12 rounds of chemotherapy. He said that each round took about 5 hours with preparation and blood work and then the 1.5-2 hours of chemotherapy. After each treatment, Rinehart said he went home with a pump in a "fanny pack" which gave a slow infusion of chemotherapy over the next 24 hours. This process was repeated every two weeks.

During the sessions he said he had to miss two rounds because his blood work didn't come back good enough to have treatment. So this pushed back his surgery date to February 2012.

Chemotherapy effects

One of the warnings he was told about with chemotherapy was his sensation to cold would change. However, after his first chemo treatment, Rinehart said he felt fine so he and his friend went out to eat where he had a soda. When he took a second drink of the soda he said it felt "like I swallowed a handful of razor blades."

After this, Rinehart said his drinks had to be lukewarm or warmer in order for him to drink them. He said he also experienced neuropathy in his fingers and feet as a result of the chemotherapy.

Six weeks after Rinehart had part of his colon removed, he also was supposed to have half of his liver taken out. However, the doctor was unable to detect where Rinehart's lesion was so no portion of the liver was removed. While Rinehart said he is considered in remission, he still has cancer cells in his liver that the doctor watches very closely.

Rinehart said that while he has had some downs moments dealing with cancer, he is still grateful to be a survivor.

"I had two boys that were 9 and 10 and I wanted to see them grow up," Rinehart said. "I love my wife. I'm a happy-go-lucky guy. I didn't want to leave, that's a big part of it."