Cottage Grove man will appear on Discovery Channel series

"What attracted me to the car was the fact that it was so rare and so little known," Marquardt said. "I had no idea what it was until my friend came over with the (Hot Rod) magazine article with the Cayuse picture in it."

Marquardt and his car will appear on an upcoming episode of a new Discovery Channel series titled "Sticker Shock."

The show's tagline is "How much is your car worth?"

A typical episode of "Sticker Shock" features four or five unusual or rare autos. It's all chummy and chatty at first, with host Dennis Pittsenbarger providing historical background for each vehicle and teasing out stories from the owners.

Yes, I paid such-and-such for this car, they might say. Or, I've been offered as much as blank for it.

Then comes the appraisal — or inquisition, depending on how you look at it — by one of four professional auto appraisers.

Sometimes the news is good, as was the case for the owner of a 1940s-era Keller Super Chief "Woody" station wagon. An appraiser told him he probably would make more than the $20,000 he paid for his car, should he decide to sell it.

At other times, however, it's like hearing the air leak from a punctured tire, such as when the proud owner of a 1967 pink Mustang was told it was worth $80,000 and not the $120,000 figure he envisioned.

Marquardt won't say if his Cayuse was appraised for what he thought was its true value — viewers will have to watch the show to find that out.

"They try to capture your reaction," he said.

Marquardt was chosen to be on "Sticker Shock" after he answered a nationwide casting call earlier this year. He filled out a five-page application and conducted a 45-minute Skype interview.

He flew to Los Angeles Feb. 14 and spent two long days filming in an old Firestone manufacturing warehouse that had been converted to offices and soundstages.

He made friends with other car owners from around the country. They stay in touch via a Facebook page, Fans of Sticker Shock TV Show.