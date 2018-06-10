What are Wisconsin Silver Alerts?

Also, there must be reason to believe that the disappearance is due to the individual's impaired cognitive condition. To issue the Silver Alert there must be enough information available to give to the public to help find the individual.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice recommends that people keep a digital photo and other important information about their loved one on hand, such as vehicle details (license plate number, make and model, and any other unique features.)

If a person over 60 is missing and meets the other criteria then a loved one should call 911 and report the person missing. Then local law enforcement can contact the Department of Justice to issue a Silver Alert.

The Silver Alert can be broadcast through Wisconsin Crime Alert subscribers, state lottery terminals, Department of Transportation dynamic messaging signs and digital advertising billboards.