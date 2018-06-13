Free Fathers Day tours for dad at Hudson's Octagon House

Dad can enjoy the unique eight-sided architecture of the Octagon House and the collection of farming tools, blacksmith equipment, carpentry tools and much more in the Garden House. After the tour, complimentary refreshments will be served in the anteroom of the Carriage House.

Sunday's visitors will see this year's décor theme "Then & Now: 100 Years of Education" which takes a look at education, teacher's roles and Hudson schools as we explore education from 1850s to 1950s.

The Museum Gift Shop is open during regular tour hours with a wide selection of Victorian inspired items for the home and garden, including vintage linens and silver, and a nice selection of books on area history.

Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for students ages 6 to 13 and children 5 and younger are free with an adult. Discounted price of $8 for seniors (65+), AAA, military and groups (10 or more). For more information, call 715-386-2654 or visit the Historical Society's website at www.StCroixCountyHistory.org.