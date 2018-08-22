Kemper promoted to brigadier general

Kemper and about 600 Soldiers of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division are preparing for their upcoming deployment to the Middle East later this fall. The Red Bulls will lead efforts to partner with and provide training to militaries across the region in order to deter, disrupt and prevent regional aggression, according to a news release.

Kemper has served in the armed forces since 1995 and recently took on the role of Deputy Commanding General for Support for the Red Bulls, where he oversees the support requirements of the Rosemount, Minn.-based division which provides training and readiness oversight for ten National Guard brigades with a total of more than 23,000 Soldiers across Minnesota and eight other states.