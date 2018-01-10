Woodbury artist selected for Winter Carnival Art Show

An opening night reception is planned for 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, with several events planned for the evening. The Winter Carnival royalty have also been invited to attend. There will be music and refreshments.

The three pieces of art by Amble are in two different media. One is fused glass, and the other two are acrylic paintings. The fused glass piece is titled "A Slippery Slope," the acrylic paintings are "Fall at Bryce Canyon" and "Midnight at Zion."

The St. Paul Art Collective, in conjunction with the St. Paul Winter Carnival, is excited to announce Fire & Ice, the second-annual Winter Carnival Art Show. The show is meant to celebrate art and St. Paul artists during the nation's oldest and largest celebration of winter. This has become a new tradition for the Winter Carnival.

The AZ Gallery is located on the first floor of the Northern Warehouse, 308 Prince St., Unit 130, in Lowertown.

"I was so excited to hear that my three art pieces were selected to be in the second annual Fire and Ice Art Show. It is exciting to be included with so many fine artists in this event," Amble said.

She works in various media, including watercolor, acrylic and oil. She paints primarily landscapes, nature scenes and still life. She also paints personal angels for people which are one-of-a-kind and designed specifically for each person.

Amble does photography of landscapes and nature. She also does fused glass, including functional and art fused glass, and jewelry.

Amble is a member of the Bloomington Theater and Art Center, the White Bear Center for the Arts, BreakAway Arts, HPAAC and Artists of Woodbury. Her art can be seen at www.ambleart.com.

Artists of Woodbury is actively inviting other artists and art supporters to join the group. The group seeks to provide opportunities for artists to network, exhibit and sell art, as well as learn from one another and share their art with Woodbury and the surrounding communities. Those interested in becoming members of the Artists of Woodbury can visit the group's website at www.ArtistsofWoodburyMN.org. The next meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Woodbury Lutheran.