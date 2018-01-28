Alcohol ink painting workshop at The Phipps

Participants will create glowing paintings, gorgeous ceramic tiles and more with this medium. Unpredictable, wildly colorful, vibrant inks will be used on nonporous surfaces including metal, plastic, glass and Yupo paper — the possibilities are endless. No experience is needed, only playfulness and a desire to explore and create.

Instructor Debra Dresler, a St. Croix Valley native, has had a rich career in the arts. She began as a studio portrait photographer, then owned a nationally marketed hand-painted fabric company specializing in acrylic painting and surface design for interior designers. In 1986, she founded the Stroke of Art studio where she designed and marketed art in many mediums. Dresler has been an instructor for many years and believes everyone is a creator. She encourages wild abandon and adventures in all forms of art making.

The class fee is $49, plus $25 for materials paid to instructor (or purchase a Ranger Ink Complete Alcohol Ink Kit for $25 and pay instructor $10 for tiles and other supplies).

For more information or to register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by the center.