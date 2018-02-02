Bold North Art Experience is open

Guests are invited to visit with local artists and enjoy a hot beverage. Classes and make-and-take events are also planned.

Bold North Art Experience will be held at the Orange Dragon Art Gallery, 122 Orange St., Prescott, Wis. The gallery can be reached at 715-262-4122. Inquiries can also be made to Frederick at 612-859-023.

"I am so thrilled to participate in this fun show. Prescott is a great town to explore and we are inviting all Super Bowl fans to come and experience Prescott, some great art and creative classes," Joan Miller of Grey Cloud Island Pottery Studio said.

A wide range of art will be available at the sale including: jewelry, fused glass, pottery sculpture, metal art, paintings, drawings, fiber art, greeting cards, CDs, books and more. Guests can shop for one-of-a-kind, unique gifts suitable for any occasion. Art and gifts also to take home as a special keepsake of the Super Bowl experience.

Classes and make-and-take activities include: metal stamping, enameling, viking weave, kumihimo, silver fusing, polymer clay, simple solder and beading.

About the artists

Becky L Amble is an award-winning artist who makes fused glass jewelry and functional fused glass art. She also does paintings in watercolors, acrylic and oil, as well as photography. Much of her art is also available in greeting cards. She also paints people's personal angels in watercolor.

Emily Arksey makes wire-wrapped and beaded earrings, necklaces and jewelry in unique and original styles.

Trained as a scientist, Gwen Crabb began her adventure in the world of clay 10 years ago. Crabb makes one-of-a-kind hand built pottery in functional as well as art designs.

Marie Frederick is self-taught in many genres of art, from metal clay to kumihimo. She has been teaching art classes in the area for over 10 years and has developed a loyal following. Her classes always get high ratings from participants.

Greg Kraft is an award-winning artist. His art includes sculptures with metal, stone and wood.

Joan Miller is a pottery artist that started Grey Cloud Pottery as a business about eight years ago. She makes functional pottery: bowls, mugs, glasses, egg poachers, platters; as well as artful pottery.

Artists of Woodbury is actively inviting other artists and art supporters to join the group. The group seeks to provide opportunities for artists to network, exhibit, and sell art as well as learn from one another and share their art with Woodbury and the surrounding communities. Those interested in becoming members of the Artists of Woodbury can visit the group's website at www.ArtistsofWoodburyMN.org. The next meeting is Feb. 8 at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Road, Woodbury.