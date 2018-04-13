Photography club will feature Mike Shaw

The meeting will feature a presentation by Dr. Mike Shaw on time-lapse photography. Shaw is a night and nature photography book author, workshop leader and freelance photographer/filmmaker based in St. Paul.

Before his photography career took off, he was a physics and astronomy professor for over 15 years. He also worked as an applied physics research scientist for over 10 years. Yes, he is a rocket scientist!

Shaw says, "My photography expresses the freedom I feel when I'm outdoors in nature. My favorite images are those filled with the joy of being alive, a vital part of nature's web. I constantly look for that connection with the wildness of the natural world; untamed yet harmonious. My photographic quest is to merge both elements inside the camera as I search for those elusive glimpses of nature's perfection."

The club is a group of photography enthusiasts of all ages, interests, and abilities and is a member of the Twin Cities Area Council of Camera Clubs and the North Central Camera Club Council. Meetings are both social and educational and are held on the first Wednesday of every month, 6:30 pm, at The Phipps Center for the Arts. Additional special meetings are also scheduled to accommodate speakers and hands-on workshops and group shooting opportunities. The public is welcome to attend meetings or to become a member. For further information please visit the club's web site at www.wiphotoclub.com.