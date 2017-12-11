Two symphony band, orchestra events set for UWRF

"Highly inventive, innovative and evocative music" said The Brass Herald magazine writer John Maines about Nieuwenhuis.

The University Band will fill the holiday cheer with "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear" and "A Festive Christmas" by Kenny Bierschenk. This program is at Abbott Concert Hall with tickets available at the door: $8 for adults, $5 seniors and $2 students with ID.

The St. Croix Valley Symphony Orchestra performs 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at the Kleinpell Fine Arts Building on the University of Wisconsin-River Falls campus. This concert features former New York Metropolitian Opera singer Margaret Jane Wray in "Christmastide" by English composer Donald Fraser. Guest cornet player Harmen VanHoorne will perform "Carnival of Venice" by Arbans. A world premier of "Fantastiqe" by Stan Nieuwenhuis will be performed by Natalia Moiseeva, violin and friends from the Minnesota Orchestra. Other selections include "Christmas at the Movies," "A Christmas Festival," "Bugler's Holiday," "Sleigh Ride" and "Carol of the Bells."

