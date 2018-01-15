Search
    Heart and Soul coming to Zumbrota State Theatre

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 9:55 a.m.
    Heart And Soul will give musical tribute to Huey Lewis and The News in a Jan. 20 concert at Zumbrota's Crossings at Carnegie. Submitted photo

    ZUMBROTA — Enjoy an unabashed night celebrating one of the biggest hit machines of the 1980s and '90s, Huey Lewis and the News.

    Heart And Soul will perform this tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Zumbrota State Theatre.

    Fronted by frequent Crossings at Carnegie performer Mick Sterling, Heart And Soul is fueled by a full band that features a three-piece horn section, three Twin Cities Gospel singers, a rocket of a band that also features Minnesota Blues giant Steve Vondeharr on the essential harmonica that are so prevalent in Huey Lewis and the News' many hits.

    Expect a night of all the biggest hits as well as Heart and Soul's take on classic rock and soul songs.

    Tickets are $25 in advance, $29 day of show. To reserve tickets, visit www.crossingsatcarnegie.com, call 507-732-7616 or stop in to Crossings at 320 East Ave., Zumbrota.

