Heart and Soul coming to Zumbrota State Theatre

Fronted by frequent Crossings at Carnegie performer Mick Sterling, Heart And Soul is fueled by a full band that features a three-piece horn section, three Twin Cities Gospel singers, a rocket of a band that also features Minnesota Blues giant Steve Vondeharr on the essential harmonica that are so prevalent in Huey Lewis and the News' many hits.

Expect a night of all the biggest hits as well as Heart and Soul's take on classic rock and soul songs.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $29 day of show. To reserve tickets, visit www.crossingsatcarnegie.com, call 507-732-7616 or stop in to Crossings at 320 East Ave., Zumbrota.