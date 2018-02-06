Northern Invasion daily lineups announced

Northern Invasion 2018 will be bigger and better than ever with over 12 hours of music per day on three stages — headlined by Tool and Avenged Sevenfold — as well as a top tier camping experience. The Northern Invasion Good Eats area includes food offerings from top regional and national restaurants and vendors.

The daily band lineup (subject to change) for Northern Invasion is as follows:

Saturday, May 12: Avenged Sevenfold, A Perfect Circle, Breaking Benjamin, I Prevail, Parkway Drive, Black Stone Cherry, Atreyu, We Came As Romans, Butcher Babies, The Bronx, New Years Day, Miss May I, Senses Fail, Stick To Your Guns, The Fever 333, Cane Hill, Counterfeit, Wilson, Black Foxxes and Big Story.

Sunday, May 13: Tool, Alice In Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, The Used, Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, Andrew W.K., Anti-Flag, Hawthorne Heights, Red Sun Rising, Dance Gavin Dance, 10 Years, Like A Storm, I See Stars, The Blue Stones, Mutoid Man, Stitched Up Heart, Spirit Animal and Joyous Wolf.

Tickets are on sale now at northerninvasion.com/tickets.html. New for Northern Invasion this year, each ticket price level has a limited number of tickets available, so attendees can save more by buying earlier. Ticket prices will automatically move to the next price level once a price allotment sells out.

Current ticket prices are: Weekend VIP: $250 plus fees, weekend general admission: $109.50 plus fees, Monster Energy weekend general admission four-pack: $399 plus fees, military weekend general admission: $99.50, and single day general admission: $60 plus fees. Weekend hotel and camping packages are also on sale now.

The Northern Invasion campgrounds will be open Friday, May 11, through Monday, May 14. Festival doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.