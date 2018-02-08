Spotlight: Big Turn Festival in Red Wing

The inaugural Big Turn Music Festival is coming to Red Wing on Feb. 16-17, 2018. This two-day event will feature more than 100 bands playing at 18 venues across downtown. Big Turn is led by Red Wing native and Midwest Music Fest founder Sam Brown and organized by a dedicated team of local music enthusiasts: Brooke Herling, Adam Brown, Christopher Warrington, Hans Hovelson and Elly Williams.