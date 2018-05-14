Photo gallery: Northern Invasion 2018
SOMERSET, Wis. — Somerset was home to one of the nation's largest rock festivals May 12-13 as thousands of rock and metal enthusiasts swarmed the city's amphitheatre. Throughout the weekend, concert goers saw performances by Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, A Perfect Circle, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Breaking Benjamin and more. Photos by Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia