Reuben Ristrom at The Phipps May 20

The popular guitarist and banjo player of the Upper Mississippi Jazz Band has gathered together a select group of musicians who specialize in traditional jazz and swing. These artists have performed at jazz festivals and concert halls throughout the U.S. and with the best area jazz bands.

The ensemble consists of Art Katzman, trombone, of the Upper Mississippi Jazz Band; Russ Peterson, horns and vocals; Fred Richardson, banjo, clarinet, and vocals; Steve Pikal, bass and trombone, all of the Barbary Coast Dixieland Show Band; and Jay Epstein, percussion, who has toured with Ristrom extensively.

Tickets are $24 and $17 for students of any age. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409.