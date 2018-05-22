The Claudettes bring heart and soul to Stockholm

The Claudettes will perform 6:30-10 p.m. Johnny Iguana, who plays piano, sometimes sings and is a songwriter, said the crowd should expect to see and hear a great performance.

"We have very strong musicians and singers in this band, but that's all worthless without lots of heart, soul, humor, tears; we put a lot of emotion into our shows," Iguana said. "The shows are rollercoasters of sound and emotion."

The Claudettes have been together since 2011 and consist of Iguana, Berit Ulseth (vocals), Danny Yost (drums) and Zach Verdoom (bass, guitar and vocals). Iguana said this is the first time they will be performing in the area. However, Iguana said they have performed all over the U.S., Finland, Switzerland, and Estonia this year.

Iguana described their style as "blues-jazz-soul-punk-abilly...roughly." Their albums are available at www.theclaudettes.bandcamp.com or on Amazon and iTunes.

"We have put out three full-length albums plus one EP [extended play], all on the Memphis label Yellow Dog Records," Iguana said.

Iguana described their album "Dance Scandal at the Gymnasium!" as very unique; he is happy with the way the album turned out.

"We were lucky enough to have Grammy winner Mark Neill (Black Keys, Old 97's, Los Straitjackets, Paladins, Dan Auerbach) reach out to us, and he produced this album ["Dance Scandal at the Gymnasium!] at his Georgia studio," Iguana said. "It sounds like the '60s. I'm very proud of this album, I think it's really special."

Finding inspiration to write songs comes from many sources.

"Sometimes I write the music first," Iguana said. "Sometimes I jot down lyric ideas in a notebook. Sometimes something I hear in the news stirs me to write my take on it. Also, my bandmates are such lovely people that they inspire me to write so I can hear them sing and play these ideas of mine."

Advanced tickets for the show can be purchased for $8 at www.squareup.com/store/libertytreefarm or are $12 at the gate. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and show starts at 6:30 p.m.