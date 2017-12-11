'A Year With Frog and Toad' at the Old Gem Theater

Based on Arnold Lobel's "Frog and Toad" stories, this charming and funny musical follows the exploits of woodland friends over the course of a year. The mature and kind frog and the child-like sometimes grumpy toad wake from their winter hibernation just as a chorus of birds return from their southern migration. Throughout the seasons, the friends enjoy adventures, humor and kindness, culminating in a joyous celebration of Christmas. The show is great fun for all ages.

The cast features Old Gem Youth Ensemble members: Ryan Sippl of Hammond, and Steven Hanson, Stella Mottl and Ethan Derrik of New Richmond. Adult Professional Company members include: Tom Monn of Woodbury and Jennifer Rathsack of Coon Rapids, Minn.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

Call 715-246-3285 or 800-886-8035 for ticket reservations or more information. For upcoming attractions and information about classes visit www.oldgemtheater.com.