'Goldilocks and the Three Pigs' May 4-13 at The Phipps

The action in this playful romp begins with Goldilocks (Heather Derrick, Hudson) dashing into the house of the three Chop brothers (Owen Meisner, Woodbury; Timothy Frank, Hudson; and Connor Boorman, New Richmond). These are the same three pigs who lost two of their houses to the Wolf (Emma Wallraff, New Richmond), and they are still emotionally scarred from the incident. With the help of their friendly neighbors, the Squeal sisters (Molly Weber, Mary Rother, and Elliotte McCabe, Hudson), they help Goldilocks hide from the witch (Faith Kalsow, Hudson) who is chasing her. But when another witch (Audrey Simpson, New Richmond) puts a spell on Goldi, forcing her to stay in the house, the pig sisters leave on a mission to find a potion that can act as a spell remover.

Oui Oui is played by Dane Olson, Hudson; the Storyteller is played by Emma Hatch, Houlton; Chad is played by Simon Norvold, Hudson; Nymphs are played by Kasey Baumer, Adaire MacSwain, Arianna Mitzell, and Elli Scott, who also plays Little Red, all of Hudson.

Lindsay Redman directs a cast of talented area students in grades 7-9. She comments, "This is a mixed-up fairy tale right out of the gate. This hilarious show is packed full of characters you know and love, and a few you haven't met yet, but will love just the same. We've got witches, and weasels, and wolves (Oh, my!), and a cast that will keep you laughing from start to finish. This group of talented actors have been working hard and adding comedic 'bits' throughout the rehearsal process. This one won't be one to miss."

In addition, this crazy cast of characters weave together some important messages about standing up to bullies, parent-child relationships, and how to be a good friend. General admission tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for children for this production in the Black Box Theater.

Tickets may be purchased at The Phipps ticket office at 109 Locust St. Hudson, by phone at 715-386-8409, or online at www.ThePhipps.org.