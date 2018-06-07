'A Nice Family Gathering' auditions

Actors may schedule an audition time by going to www.ThePhipps.org. If necessary, callbacks will be held on Thursday, June 21.

"A Nice Family Gathering" tells the story of a man who loved his wife so much he almost told her. It is Thanksgiving Day and the first gathering of the whole Lundeen family after the death of the patriarch. At the gathering, Dad comes back as a ghost with a mission, only most of the family can't see or hear him. This Minnesota-Nice, Norwegian-Lutheran family comically struggles to deal with each other and Mom's gentleman friend, who joins them for dinner. Director Gorden Hedahl is looking for four men and four women who can play the following: Dad, age 60s or 70s; Mom, age 60s or 70s; gentleman caller, age 60s or 70s; two sons, age 30s or 40s; younger sister, age 20s or 30s; emotional young wife, age 20s or 30s; and neighbor lady (very brief part), age 50s to 80s.

All auditioning should come prepared to read from the script. Those auditioning should also bring a resume; a headshot, if they have one; and a list of all conflicts they may have during the rehearsal period.

Regular rehearsals will be held Sunday through Thursday evenings in August.

The show will run for nine performances from Sept. 7-23, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. on the main stage.

A retired professor of theater and dean emeritus of Arts and Sciences at University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Hedahl earned graduate degrees in theater from the University of North Dakota and the University of Minnesota, and has directed over 75 productions for university, community, and semi-professional theaters. He previously directed "Play On," "White Christmas," and "It's a Wonderful Life" at The Phipps, and has been directing at several theaters in the area. Most recently, he staged "The Mystery of Irma Vep" at Lakeshore Players; "The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow" in Stillwater; and "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" for the Woodbury Community Theatre.

For further information, contact the center at 715-386-2305.