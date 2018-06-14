Final weekend for Nero Wolfe play in Hudson

The brilliant and eccentric Nero Wolfe (Scott Peterson, Hudson) with the aid of his trusty assistant, Archie Goodwin (Andrew Robinson, Woodbury), investigates the death of a model who ate a piece of poisoned candy. One of the suspects begs Wolfe to handle his estate and especially the contents of a certain red box. Wolfe is at first concerned about a possible conflict of interest, but feels unable to refuse when the man dies in his office before telling Wolfe where to find the red box. The police naturally think that he told Wolfe something more before dying.

The cast consists of Andrew Rosdail, Minneapolis, as Lew Frost; Laini Devin, St. Louis Park, as Helen Frost; Anne Spradley, St. Paul, as Calida Frost; Mike Brown, St. Paul, as Dudley Frost; Tom Monn, Woodbury, as Boyden McNair; Jack Clauss, Hudson, as Rene Gebert and Fritz Brenner; and Kevin Christensen, Hudson, as Inspector Cramer.

Tickets are $26 for adults and $19 for students of any age, with a $2 discount for seniors on the Sunday matinee.

Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at www.ThePhipps.org.

Champagne brunch cruise and theater packages are available for the Sunday matinee. Reservations may be made by contacting Afton-Hudson Cruise Lines at 651-436-8883 or online at www.AftonHouseInn.com.