Brandon Qual, a business student at MSUM, is a world-class gamer in the computer game StarCraft II. He's the only pro gamer in the U.S. and one of two pro gamers in North America to qualify for the StarCraft 2 World Championship series.Dave Wallis / The Forum

MOORHEAD, Minn. —Brandon Qual is fighting a cold he picked up on a trip to Toronto where he played in a video game tournament.

It's an occupational hazard. Stress, fatigue and jet lag go along with his job. Qual is a professional gamer, one of the world's top contestants in StarCraft. He commutes from here to compete in tournaments around the world.

Qual, a business student at Minnesota State University Moorhead, expects to graduate next summer. He plans a short career as a full-time professional gamer, traveling the tournament circuit and cultivating his online following and sponsorships.

"I've always been extremely competitive," Qual said. "Every game I've ever played, I've tried to be better than anyone else."

He will appear Sunday, Oct. 2, at "F-M Gravity Games," a computer gaming tournament on the MSUM campus. Gravity Gaming is a Moorhead firm that makes custom-built gaming computers.

Qual, a native of Lisbon, N.D., first started playing computer games at the age of 5 or 6 when he was given a Game Boy, a hand-held video device.

"It kind of became a significant part of my life," he said. He bought his first personal computer at age 16 so he could indulge his obsession with internet gaming, playing opponents from across the country and world.

Qual specializes in StarCraft, a game he compares to multidimensional chess, demanding both strategic thinking and performing against the clock. It's a real-time strategy game centers on a galactic struggle for dominance between four species. He played his first tournament in 2012 in Los Angeles.

"There I got destroyed," he said. But he learned quickly and improved, much as he did when he first started playing the game. As a novice, he started at the game's lowest level — bronze — and within a month he was at the diamond level, the top 10 percent of players. Within six months, he was in the top 200 worldwide.

His family traveled to a tournament at the University of Minnesota, and was surprised to learn Qual's high standing in the StarCraft universe—he was rated the No. 1 grandmaster in North America.

"They said you're puCK's family?" said his mother, Karen Qual, recalling the reception. puCK is Qual's gaming nickname. "They said he's a really big deal. We didn't have a clue."

Qual said he isn't prone to discouragement from losses. "I always want to keep fighting," he said.

Today, he thinks he's the country's second-ranked StarCraft player behind an 18-year-old from New York state who now lives in South Korea, a gaming hotbed.

"I think most of it comes down to my work ethic," Qual said of his continued success. Ideally, he practices eight to 12 hours daily, but must juggle his time with classes and studies. He interrupted his college studies for two years when he lived in California rent-free, courtesy of sponsors, in a house with other competitive gamers.

With prizes and sponsorships, top gamers can earn anywhere from $10,000 to more than $100,000 per year, Qual said. But income is "very variable," and can range from almost nothing to $6,000 or $8,000 per month.

Qual said he earns enough to pay his living expenses and for most of his college education. After initially thinking her son wasted too much time on video gaming, she now supports him and is happy for his success.

"This is where he's got his talent and we're totally proud of him," Karen Qual said.

It's now the start of the "off season," so Qual has a break from traveling. Tournament competition has taken him all over the United States as well as Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, China and Brazil.

Tournament sponsors pick up his travel costs, but it's not leisure travel. "It's a really high-stress environment," he said, referring to the cutthroat competition.

Qual suspects he's got another four or five years of competition ahead of him. The reflexes and reaction speed tend to slow. Competitive gaming also takes a physical toll, requiring more than 300 actions per minute.

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common affliction. Qual doesn't have that, but he does get a stiff back and neck.

"It's very physical," he said, comparing video gaming to playing a piano in terms of developing "muscle memory." "It's very mechanical."

Although the hours of practice and time devoted to traveling to tournaments infringe on his time for college studies, Qual believes he's learned a lot from his experiences as a professional video gamer.

"If anything, I think I've prepared myself more," he said. "I've learned how to cope with a lot of situations."