The exhibit showcases mixed media print work by Hunder, who created many of the pieces while on sabbatical from her job as a professor at Concordia University in St. Paul.

Hunder has been an artist since she was a kid, but got involved with printmaking when she attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She'd always done painting and drawing, and was looking for something different.

"I'd never taken these," she said. "I just loved it."

Printmaking involves the layering of multiple mediums, including scanning, photography and more, to create the final piece. Hunder said her work is all about layering the impressions to create a mediated response to the image.

"It just has a whole different visual language," she said.

Her work focuses on nature, and the objects and living things found there.

"A lot of that is about the relationship between, not necessarily plants and animals, but how living beings fit into the fabric of the universe," Hunder said.

She hopes those that view her work feel the life it is made to convey.

"It's joyful. It's about beauty, it's about where people fit in," she said.

Hudson artist Johnson, who also serves as a member of The Phipps Visual Arts Council, has his works of photography, collage and printmaking on display.

The featured series focuses on the intricacies of jazz music and improvisation.

"Gradually I started seeing in these paintings small passages and movements, spontaneous gestures of improvisation that reminded me of another passion on mine - jazz," he said. "With this fresh vision I began this series seeking to find images in which there is a sense of exploration and experimentation of form, color and rhythm dictated by not only the intentional purposes of the original artist, but also location, natural decay and the ever fluctuating nature graffiti."

Though Johnson said the art does not convey any hidden messages, viewers can still take something from it.

"I do hope people find the rhythms, colors and textures in this body of work captivating and exciting much like you would enjoy a jazz composition," he said.

Also featured in the gallery's exhibit are beadwork mandalas by Brenda Brousseau of St. Paul; pit-fired ceramics by Matt Dooley of St. Paul, Theresa Schneveis of Chippewa Falls and Andrea Sorenson of Spring Valley; handmade shoes by Amara G. Hark-Weber of St. Paul; and cast-glass and metal by Peter Zelle of Minneapolis.

The galleries are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4:30 p.m.

The galleries are can be viewed through April 2.