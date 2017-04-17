Chordsmen to perform in memory of long-time members

The show theme, "Back in the Old Routine," is striking a particularly poignant note with the singers. The songs, including "There Never was a Gang Like Mine," "There's a New Gang on the Corner," are nostalgic reminiscences of the golden days of barbershop.

Mac Barlass, a tenor with the chordsmen, and member of the Barbershop Harmony Society for over 55 years, died April 9. He was dearly loved. The men will sing these songs with deep spiritual reverence inspired by the man who is no longer among them. Their passion will carry into the auditorium as beautifully as the chordsmen can deliver.

Warren Wilson of Prescott was in the Barbershop Harmony Society for 40 years. He died Jan. 11. He spearheaded the "Youth in Harmony" program for the chapter for many years. He saw the incredible value of charity to reach young people and introduce them to music. Wilson brought this activity to hundreds of children, primarily rural Wisconsin, offering them the opportunity of a life-time to immerse in harmony. This charity is the direct result of concert ticket sales.

These concerts will be a celebration of Barlass and Wilson's lives as a barbershop singers.