Coming soon: UWRF outdoor art exhibition

Gradients of color stream down from a tree branch to the ground appearing like sun rays near the Dalkha Garden and Kleinpell Fine Arts building in a piece by art (ceramics) major Blake Stolpestad during last year’s Outdoor Art Installation. (Submitted photo)

The UW-River Falls Art Department said the 25th Annual Outdoor Art Installations will be Oct. 5-6 on campus.

The event showcases faculty and student works of art designed to highlight a specific site on the UWRF campus grounds.

Internationally recognized area artist Randy Johnston will lead a walkabout critique with students and guests at noon Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The public is welcome to join in for Johnston's insightful conversations.

Site maps identifying the individual installations can be picked up in the lobby of Kleinpell Fine Arts building near Gallery 101 beginning at noon, Oct. 5.

The installations and lecture are free and open to the public.

Visitors to the campus and the UWRF student body are asked to please respect the artistic ideas by not altering or damaging the artwork.

For more information, call the UWRF art department office at 715-425-3266.