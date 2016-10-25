'Cursed': B-horror movie features Pierce County woods

Between that time, the audience sees gory scenes of brutality, with the protagonists fending off attacks and wielding chain saws, surrounded by plenty of blood splatter. The elements are there for the makings of a standard horror-movie.

But this isn’t a typical horror.

"You can be terrified or you can be laughing your head off,” said director Michael Butt.

The genre Butt says he specializes in is “B-movie style.” He cites films like “Evil Dead 2,” “Planet 9 from Outer Space,” and directors Robert Rodriguez and John Carpenter as his inspiration.

The movie’s plot centers around five friends who “decide to celebrate (a friend’s life) by taking one last camping trip together.” They run into troubles when the spot they decide to inhabit turns out to carry a curse.

The public had a chance to view the film for its theatrical premiere at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Red Wing Cinema 8. Tickets were $5.

"I've been studying and watching films my whole life," said Butt. "Some people sing, some people want to dance, some people really like helping others, I really love telling a story."

Butt, who is now 27, said he has been making feature films for about five years, but he also says he made films in high school and during his time attending UW-River Falls. He’s an alumnus of Plum City High School, where he has also directed plays.

He has made films in the past with titles like “Yetis,” “Vampire Ticks from Outer Space” and “The man with the Golden Hand.” His work is all housed under his production company, MORE-on Productions.

His passion for his work is evident and he even says, "If Disney offered me a million dollars right now to take MORE-on Productions away from me, I don't know if I'd sell."

The goal he has for his filmmaking career includes being able to make the projects full time, but he doesn’t necessarily want big fame.

“I want to be invited to Comic Con and have eight people go nuts over me," said Butt.

About his craft, Butt said: "There's a lot more to my movies that you'd expect there to be."

He then references “Vampire Ticks from Outer Space,” which he says acts as a kind of PSA for invasive species.

"That one was terribly fun to make," he said.

“This Woods is Cursed” was filmed mostly in Pierce County, with some scenes shot in Dunn County and Frederic. One of the locations, Butt says, they picked up a "a voice that shouldn't be there."

What Butt calls a ghost moment can’t be traced back to any of the actors or crew and sound something like a yawn.

The film is available to rent through Amazon by clicking here. The trailer can be viewed below (contains some violence/gore).