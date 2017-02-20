Local game designer seeing success

"The game is easily one of our best sellers and is only beaten out by the Magic card game and Dungeons and Dragons, which are two extremely popular games that have been around for a long time," said co-owner of the Gathering Games Travis Schachtner. "And the other part of that is it is a local story. We know of quite a few places that make local investments, but it is hard for them to put it out there as much because it is a very niche product. But for us, this was the start of our investment in the local game community."

That local story starts with 62-year-old Penny Urman, a longtime Somerset resident and Baldwin native, who grew up in Lakeland, Minn. Urman wasn't always into designing and coming up with ideas for games, but after a lightbulb went off in her heard one morning on her way to work it has been hard to stop the flow of game ideas.

"I was going to work one morning and I wondered why there weren't more kids games like Chutes and Ladders that have been played forever. The next morning, a game idea popped into my mind and I put together a really rough draft of it and from there it got to be so bad that I couldn't sleep because games kept popping into my mind," Urman said. "I found that if I didn't get up and write it down I would be awake most of the night. From there, it just took off."

According to the Gathering Games website, Bad Wolf is described like this: Be the first to discard your hand of seven cards, and score as high as you can with your runs. Watch out, though! Your opponents can—and will—do what they can to stop you, by forcing you to pass a single card, your entire hand, or even taking points from your end-game total.

"Probably the best day of my life was when I met Travis and came to the Gathering Games, because they have just been wonderful," Urman said. "It is sort of hard for me to believe the response the game has gotten and what Travis is saying about how much people like the game. It is good to hear that the game is so well received. I was always hopeful that the game would do well, but this is beyond anything I could have thought would happen."

After spending many hours learning how to create a game, develop it and get it printed — as well as quite a bit of money — Urman was still a little tentative about putting her game out there to see if a store wanted to sell it or if anyone would even print the game for it. If it wasn't for the advice of Glenn Beck, who Urman was listening to on the radio one day, Bad Wolf would never have been printed and neither would her newest game, Race to the Barn. Bad Wolf took Urman a full year to develop, as did her newest game, for children 4 and up, called Race to the Barn.

"The original idea for Bad Wolf was one I came up with about three or three and a half years ago. I played it with my family for about a year and then got it developed. That is the same with the Race to the Barn game, where I had my grandkids and other family play with it before I went through with the final development of it into a printed game," Urman said. "My family's reactions to the games were very positive. Race to the Barn was the game I rough drafted first and to this day we are still playing it with the grandkids."

Urman has three children and 10 grandchildren ranging in age from 3 to 13.

The main reason Urman chose to develop and print Bad Wolf over the many other game ideas she had was the fact that it was the game most adults enjoyed and it was the least expensive to produce. In addition to Bad Wolf and Race to the Barn, Urman has several dice games and two to three more children's games she wants to eventually get printed.

"When we got the prototype for the game, I was very pleased with it as well as with the coloring and the whole development process," Urman said. "I'm a chicken, so I hate to impose on people. So, you don't know how much courage it took to come and ask if [the Gathering Games] would stock my game. My panic attacks make it hard for me and it takes a lot more guts than you'd think to do something like that.

"We really appreciate Travis and the Gathering Games taking the chance on the game. You don't know how few game stores or people would be willing to do what they have done."

From almost the first time Schachtner and co-owner Darrel Lauman started playing Bad Wolf, they knew it was something they could easily sell to their customers.

"It was a game that we were immediately able to pick up because we have played a lot of card games with our families most of our lives," Schachtner said. "Because of that, and because we knew that a lot of the games we have could scare off a lot of people ... this was a game that we knew would be a very easy pitch to a lot of people who grew up playing card games like we did."

In addition to Bad Wolf being one of the Gathering Games' best selling games, it is also one of the only games the store gets calls about on a regular basis. The store has already gotten requests for several copies of the game to be shipped to Texas as well as other parts of the country.

"We are also bringing the game to the conventions we are attending over the next couple months to have people play the game," Schachtner said. "We can tell them that some local person made it and that will make them feel jealous that they don't have that at their stores. We can't sell the game there, but we can have people play it during the free play times. We like having the bragging rights to say we were the first store to stock this game and where it got its start."

For more information about Penny Urman's games, visit thegatheringgames.com, or call the store at 715-246-1004.