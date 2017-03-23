'Stepping Out' stands out on stage

Set in London, "Stepping Out" tells the story of an amateur dance class led by former chorus girl Mavis, who signs up her less than serious dancers for a public performance. The ensemble of women, and one guy, struggles to learn the moves while each dancer also attempts to handle their own life issues that sent them to the studio in search of reprieve in the first place.

The play follows a varied cast of characters with a wide range of personalities from the calm and collected teacher Mavis, to the excitable Dorothy. Thursday night dance classes are often a collision of these personalities, seeing the overly tidy Vera face off against laid-back, gum-chewing Sylvia, quiet Andy getting tense with "Maxine the Mouth," all while the lone man Geoffrey tries to stay out of the way and the grumpy pianist Mrs. Frasier huffs at everyone. The small tiffs provide a relatable humor that keeps the audience laughing throughout the performance. They're the type of clashes we've all seen when a group of strong personalities are put in the same room, making the quips and eye rolls easy to enjoy.

Audience members will stay interested in the plot as it follows not only the dancers' improvements in technique, but the developments in their personal lives. The play shows just glimpses of their everyday lives, only what happens to come out during the weekly, hour-long classes. Still, it is enough for the audience to sympathize with each character. The actors' performances draw us into these individual dramas. From Lynne's stories as a nurse, to Andy's home life and even Rose's hair trouble, the audience can relate to each character's struggles, and root for their success.

The dancing itself is a fun journey throughout the play. We watch as the class dancers go from half-heartedly stumbling through the same couple of steps to beautifully executing their routines with their eyes up and smiles on their faces. The choreography is impressive, as it switches from heavy-footed, off-tempo attempts to clean, sharp movements. The transformation leads to a great final performance featuring all the cast members.

"Stepping Out" is an entertaining and comical look into the daily lives of everyday people, and the dance class that helps them step up and stand out.