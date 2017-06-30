Spring Valley native brings music, coffee to town

Bosshart has given the song new life in the Spring Valley area by opening up a once-a-month coffee and live music hangout at the village's Community Center.

The idea came to Bosshart in March when she thought about combining her love for music, her ambition to open a coffee house, and her desire to help the community.

Ultimately, Bosshart wants to make Java Jive local. From the coffee supplied by Creekside Coffee to the musical talent that comes from Spring Valley, Elmwood, and other parts of Wisconsin.

With her young son Eli in his stroller, Bosshart walked up and down Main Street in Spring Valley, stopping at local businesses asking for whatever they could donate.

"Some of these businesses, I didn't even know people were in those buildings," Bosshart said. "I kind of just went in any building and every building and told them what it was about...I'd say 80 to 90 percent of the businesses in town went for it."

With all of the donations given, whether that be financial or the Spring Valley Bakery donating delicious treats, Bosshart said the money remaining goes to Spring Valley's food shelf.

The reason for donating to the food shelf: bringing the community together.

"I thought it would be a way to unify the community...to fight a good cause," Bosshart said.

After their first opening, Bosshart said they were able to donate $584 to the food shelf.

Aside from Java Jive, Bosshart said she's considered opening a coffee shop in Spring Valley. The former Prescott physical education teacher said she's mulled it over for about a year.

"Spring Valley used to have a diner and a coffee shop and those things aren't around anymore so there's definitely a need for it," Bosshart said. "I always thought it'd be neat to start a coffee shop but I couldn't manage that on my own."

Bosshart estimates close to 100 people attended June 3 and hopes the stream of people will be steady for the next two.

Java Jive will be open 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 1 at the Community Center with musical talents Debbie Bowman, Cassie Quinn, and Adam Carty.

Bosshart said they accept cash or check, with prices listed on their menu for coffee, tea, or other treats.

For more information, Java Jive's Facebook page is a great way to reach Bosshart: https://www.facebook.com/javajivecoffeehouse/.

For now, Bosshart said she will likely keep Java Jive as one Saturday a month during the summer. But expansion is not out of the question.