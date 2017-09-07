Things 'falling into place' for AOK

Things are "falling nicely into place," said CAB board president Steve Preisler.

Some 75 artists will have their work on display and for sale; Kid's art tent activities are all set, as are the artists who will be on the Budding Artist Bridge.

"It will also be neat to have Harold Henson back for one more appearance at 'Harold's Corner' of the bridge," said Preisler. "David Markson's crew will have the music venues set up and our eight food vendors are excited to be back again."

Preisler said it will all begin in the early morning hours with Dick and Sue Beckham delivering coffee, scones and doughnuts to visiting artists as they set up their booths for the day.

"Plus, knock on wood, the weatherman is forecasting 72 and sunny," Preisler said. "What's not to like about Art on the Kinni?"

Highlights

In addition to around 75 juried artists, some highlights of this year's Art on the Kinni include:

• Fourteen "Budding Artists" on the "Budding Artists Bridge."

• Food from Selah Vie Bistro (taking over from the Dish and the Spoon); Little Caesar's Pizza (also new this year); Mariachi Loco; Taste of Greece; 4 Reasons Kettle Korn, South Fork Cafe; Dick's Fresh Market; and the Busy Bee Amish Bakery.

• ArtReach St. Croix will have its mobile art gallery at the fair, promoting Take Me to the River—a series of art events throughout the St. Croix Valley in September.

• Commercial booths including the Chamber of Commerce, a platinum sponsor, also promoting the following week's event, the Bacon Bash.

• This year's nonprofit booth is the Friends of the Kinni.

For more information visit www.riverfallscab.org.