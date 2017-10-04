Artists paint Hastings, Prescott in 'Plein Air'
The En Plein Air Invitational with Andy Evansen was Sept. 30. Several artists painted landscapes and local points of interest throughout the day. The art was displayed at a reception held at the Artspace Hastings River Loft Gallery.
The event began in Evansen's Art Studio in downtown Hastings for a briefing. The artists then gather their supplies and set up their canvas at locations in Hastings and Prescott. Artists painted areas like Hub's Landing, the river in Prescott, the railroad in Hastings and several other locations.
At the end of the day, the art was framed and displayed in the Artspace Hastings River Loft Gallery.