River City Chorale Youth Choir seeks members

The Youth Choir is open to children in grades three through six. Rehearsals will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays starting Oct. 24 and will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Vine St., Hudson.

The Youth Choir will perform along with the RCC Christmas Chorale and the RCC Ensemble Singers at two concerts at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hudson.

Tuition will be $100 per student. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available, as the RCC believes that no student should be excluded from singing because of cost.

The Youth Choir will be under the direction of the River City Chorale's artistic director and conductor Andrew Haase.

To register, or to find more information on the Youth Choir, please visit www.therivercitychorale.com. Questions regarding the Christmas Chorale can be emailed to therivercitychorale@gmail.com.