WATCH: Spring Valley Dam Days doesn't disappoint

Even though the Packers ended up losing to their Border Battle nemesis the Minnesota Vikings 17-14 Sunday, Sept. 18, the Engler kids of Spring Valley were the epitome of Packers spirit at the Dam Days parade earlier in the day. Pictured are (from left) Elsie Engler, 6; Ben Engler, 7; and Franki Engler, 4. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Sarah Young)

SPRING VALLEY — The 49th annual Spring Valley Dam Days saw a weekend of perfect fall weather filled with activities for the whole family.

After the parade Sunday, the usual crowd wasn't gathered around the parade stand for the annual coronation of Miss Spring Valley and her court. A few people stood here and there to hear the raffle winners.

The Miss Spring Valley pageant, directed by Jackie Prudlow, actively sought participants for the 2016-17 year, but no young ladies came forward. Next year is the 50th anniversary of Dam Days, so efforts were in high gear to attract interest in the program. But no one stepped forward. Prudlow also resigned, saying she plans to spend more time with her family.

After the parade, Miss Spring Valley Andrea Stockwell and senior princesses Sonja Zupancic and Savanna Klinger gave their farewell speeches. Tears flowed as past members of the Spring Valley courts applauded Prudlow for her efforts over the years.

Also announced at the program was a special award by the Spring Valley Lions Club to the food vendor who went above and beyond to create "zero waste" by using recyclable materials. The honor went to Cheryl Johnson of Tastee Treatz, who was given a $250 certificate.