Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    WATCH: Spring Valley Dam Days doesn't disappoint

    By Sarah Young Today at 1:04 p.m.
    1 / 2
    Even though the Packers ended up losing to their Border Battle nemesis the Minnesota Vikings 17-14 Sunday, Sept. 18, the Engler kids of Spring Valley were the epitome of Packers spirit at the Dam Days parade earlier in the day. Pictured are (from left) Elsie Engler, 6; Ben Engler, 7; and Franki Engler, 4. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Sarah Young)2 / 2

    SPRING VALLEY — The 49th annual Spring Valley Dam Days saw a weekend of perfect fall weather filled with activities for the whole family.

    After the parade Sunday, the usual crowd wasn't gathered around the parade stand for the annual coronation of Miss Spring Valley and her court. A few people stood here and there to hear the raffle winners.

    The Miss Spring Valley pageant, directed by Jackie Prudlow, actively sought participants for the 2016-17 year, but no young ladies came forward. Next year is the 50th anniversary of Dam Days, so efforts were in high gear to attract interest in the program. But no one stepped forward. Prudlow also resigned, saying she plans to spend more time with her family.

    After the parade, Miss Spring Valley Andrea Stockwell and senior princesses Sonja Zupancic and Savanna Klinger gave their farewell speeches. Tears flowed as past members of the Spring Valley courts applauded Prudlow for her efforts over the years.

    Also announced at the program was a special award by the Spring Valley Lions Club to the food vendor who went above and beyond to create "zero waste" by using recyclable materials. The honor went to Cheryl Johnson of Tastee Treatz, who was given a $250 certificate.

    Explore related topics:LifeeventscelebrationsFamilyDam Daysspring valleywisconsinsocial
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement
    randomness