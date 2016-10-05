UW-River Falls to host Special Olympics Run with the Cops

RIVER FALLS -- The University of Wisconsin-River Falls will host the first ever UW-River Falls Special Olympics – Run with the Cops on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The public is invited to join officers from local law enforcement agencies for this one-of-a-kind event in support of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Festivities begin at Ramer Field in the Smith Stadium parking lot at 5 p.m. with on-site registration. A vehicle display, kids dash obstacle course, donut eating contest, and warm-up boot camp will help round out the evening prior to the 5K Run/Walk. Law enforcement officers will show their pride by hitting the lights and sirens all along the course for this unique nighttime event. Awards will go to the top male finisher, top female finisher and top uniformed officer finisher. The event schedule is:

5 -7:10 p.m. – On-site registration

5-9 p.m. – Law Enforcement Vehicle Display

6 p.m. – Kid’s Dash with the Cops/Obstacle Course

6:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Donut Eating Contests

7:30 p.m. – Boot Camp Warm-up

7:45 p.m. – 5K Run/Walk

For more information, call Karen Kraus, regional director of development for Special Olympics Wisconsin, Inc. at 715-833-0833.