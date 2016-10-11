Chef Angelo Montes of Sole Mio Ristorante in Woodbury puts the finishing touches on his lobster ravioli with cream sauce. (photo by Youssef Rddad)

The wine was flowing in Lake Elmo this weekend as seven local chefs competed for a local nonprofit that specializes in crisis and mental health care.

Chef John Schiltz from the Lake Elmo Inn won top chef for his grated cauliflower risotto and giant sea scallop dish during the eighth annual Valley Vine and Harvest Throwdown on Sunday at the Lake Elmo Inn Event Center.

The annual event raises money each year for Canvas Health, an Oakdale-based nonprofit that provides services such as psychiatry, counseling and chemical health services, as well as operates programs for homeless youth and the state’s suicide prevention line.

Several hundred guests attended with the goal of raising $100,000.

Guests voted on this year’s top dish after sampling small plates each of the chefs prepared.

Schiltz faced some tough and tasty competition, with six other eastern Twin Cities metro chefs competing, including two from Woodbury.

Chef Travis Heffron, who heads the kitchen at Cravings Wine Bar and Grille, prepared a short rib crepinette dish dish that included fresh Honeycrisp apples because chefs were required to use at least one local ingredient.

Sole Mio Ristorante’s chef, Angelo Montes, prepared a lobster ravioli with cream sauce that he paired with a French wine.

Event organizers also held a live and silent auction, as well as an opportunities for guests to win a bottle of wine.