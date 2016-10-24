Search
    Red Wing veteran awarded lost WWII medals

    By Kit Murray Today at 9:26 a.m.
    Horst Radtke (center) is presented medals by Dave Birkenymayer (left) that were lost during WWII. (Photos by Kit Murray)

    Red Wing Elks Lodge hosted an event Thursday, Oct. 20, to honor WWII veteran Horst Radtke for his service in the Philippines during the 1940s. Veterans from the Elks Lodge spoke on behalf of Radtke, who was accompanied by his wife, Adair.

    Radtke was wounded on May 1, 1945, and had lost his medals during the war. He was presented a shadow box Thursday containing eight medals and was praised by the community for his service.

    Family and friends from the area commented on Radtke and his wife's compassion when they moved to Red Wing.

    "To me, Horst Radtke is one of the last great warriors from WWII," Dave Birkenmayer said after presenting the medals.

    Inside the glass case was a Victory Medal, Asian Pacific Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Sharpshooter Badge and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon.

    "All of you who managed to find the time to attend this meeting, especially in the evening, that's especially overwhelming," Radtke said. "Thank you one and all."

    Kit Murray

    Kit Murray joined Red Wing Republican Eagle in August 2016, covering county government, news and local events. She is a graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead with a degree in photojournalism. 

    kmurray@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7874
