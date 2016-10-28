The Halloween house on the hill

"This year they've just got an extravaganza," said neighbor and President of the Gateway association Marge Olson.

In front of their house, the Bocwinski’s have two themed displays going. Facing the house left is a graveyard with a “ghost host,” tombstones, a graveyard keeper, cats and witches with their cauldrons and brooms.

The right side is a kind of pirate village. There’s a shipwreck, pirate camp, jail and faux store front with a whole galley worth of pirate skeletons.

"My wife and I have always been big Disney fans, and we just enjoy decorating around the house," said Peter Bocwinski.

He said that they have been decorating for about three or four years, but every year the display has gotten bigger. They get their inspiration from trips to Disney World.

Bocwinski says that everyone is welcome to come see the display.

"If people smile when they see it, then it's well worth it," he said.