    The Halloween house on the hill

    By Naomi N. Lugo Today at 3:00 p.m.
    The Bocwinski's of the Gateway of the Valley neighborhood have been decorating their house for Halloween for about three to four years; each year the display has gotten bigger. (River Falls Journal photo by Naomi N. Lugo)1 / 10
    The ghost host is seen beside the graveyard. In the background, a pumpkin arch can be seen. (River Falls Journal photo by Naomi N. Lugo)2 / 10
    Peter Bocwinski says that the whole display is a accompanied by computer controlled lights: sure to be impressive at night. (River Falls Journal photo by Naomi N. Lugo)3 / 10
    Viewers can tune in to the radio on 87.9 to hear songs that will coordinate with the display. (River Falls Journal photo by Naomi N. Lugo)4 / 10
    One side of the yard has a graveyard with witches, ghosts and cardboard cut out cats. The other side is pirates. (River Falls Journal photo by Naomi N. Lugo)5 / 10
    The Bocwinski's are big fans of Disney, where Peter Bocwinski say they get their inspiration from. (River Falls Journal photo by Naomi N. Lugo)6 / 10
    "It started small and got a little bigger each year." (River Falls Journal photo by Naomi N. Lugo)7 / 10
    The Bocwinskis have been residents of River Falls since 2005; they also like to decorate for Christmas. (River Falls Journal photo by Naomi N. Lugo)8 / 10
    "It's nice to have the folks be able to drive somewhere that they can enjoy Halloween," said neighbor and president of the Gateway association Marge Olson. (River Falls Journal photo by Naomi N. Lugo)9 / 10
    Little details like this pirate chest make the display an impressive feat. (River Falls Journal photo by Naomi N. Lugo)10 / 10

    TOWN OF CLIFTON -- This year, River Falls residents will be able to witness a little bit of Halloween magic.  

    At 12060 742nd Ave., in the Gateway to the Valley south neighborhood, off of County Road F in the town of Clifton, residents Peter and Cindy Bocwinski have been working on a Halloween display that stands out from the others.

    "This year they've just got an extravaganza," said neighbor and President of the Gateway association Marge Olson.  

    In front of their house, the Bocwinski’s have two themed displays going. Facing the house left is a graveyard with a “ghost host,” tombstones, a graveyard keeper, cats and witches with their cauldrons and brooms.

    The right side is a kind of pirate village. There’s a shipwreck, pirate camp, jail and faux store front with a whole galley worth of pirate skeletons.

    "My wife and I have always been big Disney fans, and we just enjoy decorating around the house," said Peter Bocwinski.

    He said that they have been decorating for about three or four years, but every year the display has gotten bigger. They get their inspiration from trips to Disney World.

    Bocwinski says that everyone is welcome to come see the display.

    "If people smile when they see it, then it's well worth it," he said.

    Naomi N. Lugo

    Naomi N. Lugo is a reporter for the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal.  Lugo's career as a journalist began in Honolulu while receiving her degree in journalism and page design from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She has experience working as an editor, staff writer, photographer, page designer as well as many other facets under the realm of journalism. She is currently located in Minneapolis, Minn. 

    More on Lugo can be found on her website NaomiNLugo.com

    nlugo@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
